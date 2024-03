March 19, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has extended a five percent discount as per the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act,1976, to property owners, who pay their revised Property Tax for the year 2024-25, in April 2024.

In a press release, the MCC Commissioner said that the five percent rebate on Property Tax will be in force in April and property owners can avail this benefit till Apr. 30 on all working days. Payment can be made at all Zonal Offices of the MCC.