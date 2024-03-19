On a blessing-spree…

March 19, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Member of erstwhile Royal Family of Mysore Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the BJP candidate for Lok Sabha election from Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency, took the blessings of Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji at Suttur Mutt near the foot of Chamundi Hill here this morning.

Earlier, Yaduveer was offered a traditional welcome on his arrival at the Mutt, with a troupe of artistes playing Mangala Vadya. Yaduveer who sought the blessings of the Seer by bowing down as a mark of reverence, later offered garland and basket of fruits to the Swamiji.

Speaking to media persons later, Yaduveer, replying to a query on the outburst of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah questioning the usage of Maharaja, Yaduveer reiterated that “In a democratic set up, the princely rule is gone, so also various titles held like Maharaja, Maharani and others.”

Former MLA S. Balaraj, BJP Chamarajanagar LS candidate, KR MLA T.S. Srivatsa, BJP Mysuru Rural Committee President L.R. Mahadevaswamy, former Corporator B.V. Manjunath, former MLA and State BJP SC Morcha President N. Mahesh, former MLA and Chamarajanagar District BJP Unit President C.S. Niranjan Kumar, former Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) Chairman Shivakumar, former Deputy Mayor V. Shylendra and others were present.

Yaduveer also sought the blessings of Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji at Sri Ganapathy Ashram.

On Monday, Yaduveer met Sri Ganapathy Sachchidanda Swamiji at Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram, Avadhoota Datta Peetham, on Mysuru-Nanjangud Road. Yaduveer, who sought the blessings of the Swamiji, was accompanied by former MLA S.A. Ramdas, MLA T.S. Srivatsa, City BJP General Secretaries Cable Mahesh and B.M. Raghu on the occasion.

Apostolic Administrator of Mysore Diocese Bishop Dr. Bernard Moras blessed Yaduveer to work towards the overall development of Mysuru region.

Bishop Moras welcomed Yaduveer on his arrival at Sanmargi, the new Bishop House on Nelson Mandela Road in Bannimantap and blessed the latter by keeping his hand on his head. State BJP Minority Morcha President Dr. Anil Thomas was also present during the visit of Yaduveer.

“Earlier the people were going to Maharajas and now it is a good development that Maharaja himself has stepped out of the Palace with the motto of serving the people. Be it a religious head, bishop or politician, it is important to serve the people. Let the success be yours, for choosing the field of politics to serve the people. There is a need for good industries in Mysuru and more job opportunities for youths and should strive to make it a possibility,” said Bishop Moras in his advise to Wadiyar.

“The Maharajas of Mysuru are popular for having a zeal to serve others. In the coming days, Mysuru should get more fame. The distance between Mysuru and Bengaluru is already nearer with the construction of Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway. The people should get better facilities and hence the Christian diocese wishes all the success. Moreover, we are also in Rajamarga,” said Bishop Moras referring to the location of Bishop House on Rajamarga.

Yaduveer, Suttur Seer hold closed-door talks

Both Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji had a closed-door meeting for half-an-hour triggering curiosity, especially with the simmering dispute between the erstwhile royal family and the Mutt over the installation of statue of previous pontiff of the Mutt Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji at Rajendra Circle (Gun House Circle) near JSS Mahavidyapeetha.

The matter has now reached Supreme Court, which has issued a stay order on any programme to unveil the statue.

The erstwhile royal family wants to install the statue of late royal scion and former MP Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar (whose wife Pramoda Devi Wadiyar has adopted Yaduveer as a legal heir) at the same place where the Swamiji’s statue has been installed, but covered by a cloth.