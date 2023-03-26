Pejawar Mutt Seer visits former MUDA Chairman’s house

March 26, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Udupi Pejawar Mutt Seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji paid a visit to the residence of former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev here recently.

Rajeev couple welcomed the Seer by performing pada puja and sought his blessings.

Later speaking, Sri Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji said that Rajeev has ambitions on making his social thoughts into a reality. Pointing out that Rajeev has proved his ability by carrying out many works and activities in this regard, he wished that Rajeev get more opportunities for carrying forward his works with blessings of the almighty.

Continuing, the Seer said that a nine-day Utsav will be held at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh ahead of Ramanavami festival, in which he will be taking part.

Asserting that the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya will be completed in a year, he said that the movement will not stop at mere construction and will move on until the dream of ‘Rama Rajya’ is realised.

Referring to the reported opposition of Brahmin Organisations to the contest of MLA S.A. Ramdas, the Seer said that he was unaware of the origin behind the opposition. Asserting that he cannot come to a conclusion on Ramdas at the moment, he said that the Brahmins have apprised him on the problems that they were facing.

Clarifying that he has not come here to support or oppose anyone of the community, he maintained that he has only wished Rajeev for getting more opportunities and higher positions to serve the society.