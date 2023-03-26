Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar’s bust unveiled at MPVL

March 26, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The bust of Mysore Maharaja Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar was unveiled in the premises of Mysore Paints and Varnish Ltd. (MPVL) — formerly Mysore Lac and Paints Limited (MyLAC) — here yesterday. Speaking after unveiling the bust, MPVL Chairman Raghu R. Kautilya said that the bust of the erstwhile Mysore Maharaja has been installed marking the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of MPVL. “Nalwadi’s bust which is of 3ft. tall and 2.5ft in width is a symbol of simplicity and development. Sculptor Arun Yogiraj, who has carved the statue of Adi Shankaracharya installed at Kedarnath and the statue of Subash Chandra Bose installed in New Delhi, has sculpted the bronze bust of the great ruler,” he added.

“The old bust of Nalwadi which was already installed has been shifted to a different place. Nalwadi Wadiyar set up the Mysore Lac Factory in 1937 at Bannimantap, which later came under the control of the then Mysore Government in 1947, and was named as MyLAC. The factory was later renamed as MPVL in 1989 when the factory started the manufacture of Varnish,” he said. He also thanked the support of the Mysore Royal Family that is always supporting the development works in Mysuru. “Nalwadi Wadiyar is a pride to all the people of Mysuru and the Royal Family. His bust is a true inspiration to each and everyone,” he added.

MPVL MD Kumaraswamy, Directors Siddique Pasha, H.A. Shobha and V. Bharat Kumar, GM Harakumar, Social activist Vikram Iyengar and others were present on the occasion.