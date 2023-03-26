Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar’s bust unveiled at MPVL
News

Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar’s bust unveiled at MPVL

March 26, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The bust of Mysore Maharaja Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar was unveiled in the premises of Mysore Paints and Varnish Ltd. (MPVL) — formerly Mysore Lac and Paints Limited (MyLAC) — here yesterday. Speaking after unveiling the bust, MPVL Chairman Raghu R. Kautilya said that the bust of the erstwhile Mysore Maharaja has been installed marking the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of MPVL. “Nalwadi’s bust which is of 3ft. tall and 2.5ft in width is a symbol of simplicity and development. Sculptor Arun Yogiraj, who has carved the statue of Adi Shankaracharya installed at Kedarnath and the statue of Subash Chandra Bose installed in New Delhi, has sculpted the bronze bust of the great ruler,” he added.

“The old bust of Nalwadi which was already installed has been shifted to a different place. Nalwadi Wadiyar set up the Mysore Lac Factory in 1937 at Bannimantap, which later came under the control of the then Mysore Government in 1947, and was named as MyLAC. The factory was later renamed as MPVL in 1989 when the factory started the manufacture of Varnish,” he said. He also thanked the support of the Mysore Royal Family that is always supporting the development works in Mysuru. “Nalwadi Wadiyar is a pride to all the people of Mysuru and the Royal Family. His bust is a true inspiration to each and everyone,” he added.

MPVL MD Kumaraswamy, Directors Siddique Pasha, H.A. Shobha and V. Bharat Kumar, GM Harakumar, Social activist Vikram Iyengar and others were present on the occasion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching