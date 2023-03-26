Join hands to make India TB-free by 2025: DHO

March 26, 2023

4,000 cases identified every year in Mysuru district; 2,000 active cases now

Mysore/Mysuru: District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. K.H. Prasad has said “As per the aspirations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Health and Family Welfare Department has chalked out several programmes to make India Tuberculosis (TB)-free by the year 2025. The co-operation of people is vital in identification and treatment of TB patients.”

Dr. Prasad was addressing the gathering after inaugurating World TB Day, organised at Vaidyara Bhavan in the premises of District Health Officer’s Office, Nazarbad here on Friday. World Tuberculosis Day, observed on Mar. 24 each year, is designed to build public awareness about the global epidemic of tuberculosis and efforts to eliminate the disease.

“Like TB-free India, a programme has been chalked out to make ‘TB-free Mysuru’. Annually 4,000 TB patients are identified in Mysuru district and measures are taken to treat them. It takes at least six months to treat the patient and cure the disease and if one takes the treatment without any fail (for six months), they can be cured of the disease,” said the DHO.

Presently, 2,000 TB patients are identified in Mysuru district and are being treated by Health and Family Welfare Department. Along with this, steps are being taken to identify TB patients, as some among them prefer to maintain secrecy despite ailment. In this wake, measures are taken to track such patients with the help of general public, organisations and associations and the Government itself bears their treatment expenses. Several associations have also joined hands with the Health and Family Welfare Department and have adopted 897 TB patients among 2,000 cases and supplying nutritious food to them. For a period of six months, the Government provides a financial assistance of Rs. 500 per month to TB patients, he added.

In case of any symptoms of TB, people should avail treatment at the nearest Primary Health Centre, Taluk General Hospital and Government Hospital, he advised.

Awareness Jatha

As part of World TB Day, an awareness jatha was taken out from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple to the Deputy Commissioner’s Office via K.R. Circle. Students of various Nursing Colleges, staff of Health and Family Welfare Department took part in the jatha.

Divisional Joint Director of Health and Family Welfare Department Dr. Rajeshwari, District TB Control Officer Dr. Siraj Ahmed, RCH Officer Dr. M.S. Jayanth, District Vector Borne Diseases Control Officer Dr. S. Chidambara, Ravindra of Lions Club and others were present.