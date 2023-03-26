Science and Technology must be for society’s good: Jaggi Vasudev

March 26, 2023

Sadhguru delivers fifth Convocation address at JSS STU in city

Mysore/Mysuru: Founder of Isha Foundation Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has said that ‘the results of progress in the field of Science and Technology should always be for the good of the society.’

The spiritual guru, who delivered the fifth convocation address of JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU) in city recently, asserted that “If Science and Technology has to be beneficial, the engineers should focus towards the purpose. The engineering which was restricted to create basic infrastructural facilities, has to benefit the survival of all living beings including animals and birds.”

“The enhancement of knowledge and capacity are also the ways of empowerment, which can be assured only when those having concerns for the society are equipped with Science and Technology. Or else it will turn dangerous. Most importantly, Science and Technology should be based on humanitarian approach. The engineering should also create wonders,” added Jaggi Vasudev.

Like plastic, polyester cloth will also be the reason for environmental pollution. Like the present call for stopping use of plastic, a situation may come when there will be a call to stop using polyester cloths in the coming days. Hence we should take precautions from now itself and reduce the use of polyester cloths to the possible extent, advised Jaggi Vasudev.

“I have travelled several countries and held interactions. Most of the questions are from Indians, as is the quality of this land. It is due to the conscience of questioning that the country is marching towards progress. Hence, the next 20 years assume significance and have to safeguard all living beings and focus on positive development in all the fields including Science and Technology,” he said.

Advising the engineering graduates, Jaggi Vasudev said: “The students who have completed their engineering degree should not be under the impression that it’s the end of learning, as the learning of engineering begins next and you should keep the oath taken in heart. You should use whatever you know for the good of yourself and the society around.”

It is also a matter of happiness that, women are more among engineering graduates against the situation that was 30 years ago, with less number of women engineers, said Jaggi Vasudev who wished the students all the best.

A total of 1,604 students received various degrees and Ph.D, including 986 BE, 54 BCA, 176 M.Tech, 103 MCA, 47 MSc., 227 MBA and 11 Ph.Ds. The 56 Medals were awarded to the students, including 34 medals for top scoring students in respective branches and 22 Endowment Medals.

Chancellor of JSS STU and Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Andhra Pradesh (CUAP), Anantapur, Prof. S.A. Kori, Member of Board of Governor Dr. Manjunath Bhargav, VC of JSS STU Dr. A.N. Santosh Kumar, Controller (Examinations) Prof. P. Nanjundaswamy and Registrar Prof. S.A. Dhanraj were present during the convocation.