Vijayendra confident of BJP coming to power

March 26, 2023

MP Sreenivasa Prasad challenges to defeat Siddu from Varuna

Nanjangud: Buoyed by the latest pep talk he received from BJP chief election strategist and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP Vice-President B.Y. Vijayendra (son of former CM B.S. Yediyurappa) has expressed confidence that BJP will win a majority in the forthcoming Assembly elections to be held shortly and will form the next Government.

He was speaking at the BJP SC/ST Morcha and BJP party workers conference held at Vidyavardhaka School Grounds here on Friday.

Hailing present BJP MLA B. Harshavardhan’s contributions to Nanjangud Constituency, the BJP Vice-President said that the Congress leaders only gave speeches and failed to implement irrigation projects in the Constituency.

“It was Yediyurappa’s Government which sanctioned the Nugu Lift Irrigation project that was executed at a cost of Rs. 80 crore. We all know the project was sanctioned due to persistent efforts of MLA Harshavardhan. The party workers under the leadership of Chamarajanagar MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad must work hard to elect Harshavardhan as MLA again,” added Vijayendra.

“The Opposition leaders were day-dreaming that after stepping down as CM, Yediyurappa would sit at home and retire from politics. But soon after his resignation, Yediyurappa announced that he will work hard to ensure victory for BJP again. Yediyurappa-led BJP Government gave programmes for all sections of the society and the present Government of Bommai is taking it forward. No power can stop the BJP from coming to power again in the State,” concluded Vijayendra.

MP Sreenivasa Prasad, who too spoke on the occasion, ridiculed former CM Siddharamaiah for his inability to find a Constituency to contest the election. He challenged to defeat Siddharamaiah, who is contesting from Varuna. “BJP could have won Varuna in the last Assembly elections itself had it fielded a candidate. Even now it is not too late. We know how to corner him,” added Sreenivasa Prasad.

MLA Rajugowda said that Congress couldn’t increase the reservations for SC/ST in the last 70 years but the BJP Government has increased the reservations.

MLA Harshavardhan said that Vijayendra played an important role in bringing a total grant of Rs. 700 crore to Nanjangud Constituency.

BJP District President Mangala Somashekar, Karnataka Compost Development Corporation Limited Chairman S. Mahadevaiah, MyLAC Chairman Raghu R. Kautilya, District SC Morcha Chairman Annaiah Naidu, Zonal in-charge Sureshbabu and others were present.