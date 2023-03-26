City set to host valedictory of JD(S) Pancharatna Yatra

March 26, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Ahead of the JD(S) Pancharatna Yatra valedictory that is scheduled to take place at the sprawling ground close to Uttanahalli Temple along Ring Road in city later this afternoon (Mar. 26), JD(S) Legislature Party Leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy visited the famed Chamundi Temple atop the Hill and sought the blessings of the deity.

Meanwhile, scores of party workers from all sides have started arriving at the valedictory rally venue by thousands of buses, other vehicles, bullock carts and other means of transport.

In an interesting development, supporters of party ticket aspirants for seats for which the party candidates are yet to be announced for the forthcoming Assembly polls are arriving at the venue by taking out bike, car and autorickshaw rallies as a show of political strength.

Huge dais has been erected at the venue and the ground has been spruced up for the event with the party’s banners, buntings and flex boards dotted everywhere in and around the venue and also along all roads leading to the venue. The party has made all arrangements concerning food, drinking water and other facilities for the party workers, whose number is swelling by the hour at the venue.

JD(S) Supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy, State JD(S) President C.M. Ibrahim and other top leaders are scheduled to address the valedictory rally that is expected to commence after 3 pm.

The party’s ambitious Pancharatna Yatra, depicting the five welfare programmes and major poll promises that the party will undertake if elected to power in the ensuing Assembly polls, was launched at Kolar on Nov. 1, marking Kannada Rajyotsava.

The Pancharatna Yatra travelled across most of the 224 Assembly segments covering all the districts of the State, with former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy addressing mega rallies in almost all Assembly segments.