Writer Dr. Latha Muthanna’s book The Jail and Other Tales released

March 26, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Noted Medical practitioner and writer Dr. Latha Muthanna’s book The Jail and Other Tales was released at a programme organised by Mysore Literary Association at Kalpa Kshetra Auditorium in Vijayanagar Fourth stage here this morning.

Speaking after releasing the book, Prof. K.C. Belliappa, President of Mysore Literary Association, said that Dr. Latha Muthanna is an outstanding doctor and he himself is a devoted patient of her. Noting that while doctors are not generally associated with creative writing, Dr. Latha Muthanna is a delightful exception, who has previously written two books, Lopamudra’s Daughter – Memoirs of a Kodava Lady (published in 2012) and War – The Ugly Mistress. The present one The Jail and Other Tales, a collection of stories, is her third.

“I have read all the three works of Dr. Latha Muthanna. Her book on War is of a different kind for all its excellent narration of Military terminology and practices. The narratives in this book The Jail and Other Tales can be divided into three sections based on Dr. Latha’s experiences as a doctor treating prison inmates, female centric stories and those featuring her love for animals. The writing evocatively reflects her experiences as a woman doctor treating jail inmates, men and women, and her observation of human nature,” he said.

“The style of Dr. Latha’s writings makes for absorbing reading. The language used is very literary and is sprinkled with lots of metaphors and similes. She is also very clear in using subtle humour to criticise the Government and the conditions of the prisons here,” he noted, adding that the stories are also based on the marginalised condition of the protagonists and how domestic violence is woven into their lives and is accepted as ‘normal.’

