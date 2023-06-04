Permission denied initially due to Govt. conspiracy: MP

June 4, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has held the State Government responsible for the Police raising their objection to the ‘Veer Savarkar Samman’ Award presentation ceremony organised by SavarkarPratishtana at KSOU Convocation Hall.

Simha spoke to media persons last evening during his visit to the KSOU campus following the alleged bid to stop the award presentation ceremony.

As the permission was denied, hundreds of children, who had come to the venue for a drawing competition were forced to draw their paintings on the road. Later, however, they were allowed inside after the Governor’s intervention. A tense atmosphere prevailed initially as the Police refused permission saying that they had got orders from the Government not toallow the Savarkar event.

Simha said, “The organisers had booked the KSOU auditorium after paying the stipulated fee, but an unnecessary issue was created at the last minute. Following pressure from the Government, a bid was made to cancel permission, but the Government gave in after we warned of staging a protest.”

Taking a dig at the Congress party, Simha said, “The Congress should come out of such a mindset. Unlike Nehru, Savarkar was the only Indian to serve life imprisonment twice, but we don’t know why the grand old party has got reservations towards him. There was no such stand towards Savarkar during Nehru and Indira Gandhi eras. The Sonia Gandhi-led Congress should stop such politics of hatred, which doesn’t augur well.”