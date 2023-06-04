Where is freedom of speech now, questions Chakravarty Sulibele

June 4, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Pro- Hindu activist Chakravarty Sulibele has called the Congress-led State Government a ‘Hitler Government’ alleging that an attempt was made to stop the presentation ceremony of ‘Veer Savarkar Samman’ Award at Karnataka State Open University’s (KSOU) Convocation Hall.

“It is barely a week since the new Congress Government is in place but a bid was made to stop this programme from happening by withdrawing permission, for the reasons that writer Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa, another writer VikramSampath, who has to his credit a big literary work on Savarkar and myself are attending the event. Finally, the Governor had to intervene for having taken the pre-requisite permission from the authorities and the ceremony to happen as per schedule,” said Sulibele.

The Government which harps on the Constitution and freedom of speech at every level is behaving like Hitler. While they (rivals) have been berating Prime Minister Narendra Modi according to their whims and fancies, the same Government suspended a Government employee for sharing a critical post against the Congress dispensation, scuttling the freedom of speech and expression, said Sulibele.

Sulibele also said “Veer Savarkar is all-time relevant, as the condition today is no different than the condition during which he had to fight, spending pressing times behind bars, but yet didn’t get his due as a freedom fighter in his lifetime.”