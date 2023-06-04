Negativity against Savarkar a pack of lies, says Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa

June 4, 2023

Maiden ‘Veer SavarkarSamman’ Award conferred on noted writer and historian VikramSampath

Mysore/Mysuru: Acclaimed writer and Padma Bhushan awardee Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa has rubbished all the negative and false publicity against Hindu nationalist Veer Savarkar as a pack of lies and propaganda by vested interests who have refused to accept true history. “They have propagated lies all these years and continue to be ignorant towards facts,” he said.

He was addressing the gathering during the presentation of maiden Veer Savarkar Samman award to noted writer and historian VikramSampath. The award carries a purse of Rs. 1 lakh. The event was organised at Karnataka State Open University’s (KSOU) Convocation Hall last evening by SavarkarPratishtana as part of the 140th birth anniversary of the Hindu nationalist leader.

Coming down heavily on the repeated acts of belittling Savarkar, Bhyrappa said, “Governments that existed before 2014 repeatedly degraded Savarkar saying that he wrote an apology to the British. However, in reality, it was not an apology letter, but an undertaking that he won’t join politics after his releasefrom jail.”

Most traumatic period

The period of incarceration Savarkar underwent at Cellular Jail in Andaman and Nicobar Islands was the most traumatic period. He had to harness oil in the jail, with not even a drop of water to drink. However, life behind bars during the Gandhian era was not that difficult, as they had access to basic amenities, said Bhyrappa.

Quoting the content of the book ‘With No Regrets’ an autobiography authored by Krishna Nehru Huthseeing, Bhyrappa said, “Krishna Nehru was the sister of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. While recalling her visit to the jail to see her imprisoned brother, she writes, there were books, a sofa set, cot and other facilities, yet she was deeply pained to see her brother live a life of endurance,” added Bhyrappa in a sarcastic tone.

How dynasty politics evolved

It was after going through the books of the British that Nehru authored ‘Discovery of India’ that was also adapted into a movie, said Bhyrappa who recalled his days as a youngster when he was a movie buff and used to watch the newsreels screened in film theatres then, which was only for self-promotion of Nehru and his family. That was how dynasty politics evolved in this country, he said.

Lauding the initiative of SavarkarPratishtana to institute the award in the name of Savarkar and choosing VikramSampath, who has written about the Hindu nationalist in two volumes, for the award, Bhyrappa insisted that the works of VikramSampath on Savarkar be translated to Kannada, with the help of Yuva Brigade founder Chakravarty Sulibele.

“If Vikram Sampath’s voluminous works on Savarkar are translated into Kannada, they will sell like hot cakes, earning sufficient revenue for Savarkar Pratishtana for the next year’s award ceremony. Being a writer, I know the pulse of the readers and the literary works that endear them,” said Bhyrappa.

Modernistic history

Veer SavarkarSamman recipient VikramSampath gave a call to interested and young writers saying there is a dire need of writing modernistic history. But young writers must be thick-skinned and ready to face the onslaught that comes their way.

“History is the mirror in which you can identify yourself as a nation, civilisation and people. There will be numerous attacks on those who write correct history, but the spirit should be Savarkar himself,” said VikramSampath in his appeal.

Not many are aware of the fact that Savarkar designed the ‘First Flag of India’ and a woman (BhikajiCama) unfurled the first flag. Likewise, MPT Acharya, one of the close associates of Savarkar, had his roots in Mysuru (then Mysore), said VikramSampath.

President of SavarkarPratishtanaDr. S. Yashaswini and pro-Hindu activist Chakravarty Sulibele were present.