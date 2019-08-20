Perumbadi-Makutta Road open for light vehicular traffic

August 20, 2019

Madikeri: Kodagu Deputy Commissioner (DC) Annies Kanmani Joy has said that permission has been given for light vehicular movement on the landslide-hit Perumbadi-Makutta Road till Sept.30.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has carried out temporary works to facilitate the movement of vehicles.

The vehicles should move at a speed not exceeding 40 km an hour, in the forest area.

Meanwhile, stay in the forest area has been prohibited. However, the movement of heavy vehicles such as lorry, bus and tipper is strictly prohibited until further orders, the DC said. Light vehicles such as two-wheelers and cars can ply on the Road.

The Virajpet-Makutta Road connects Kodagu with Kerala.

