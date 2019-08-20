Road to Iruppu Falls caves-in due to landslides
News

Road to Iruppu Falls caves-in due to landslides

August 20, 2019

Ponnampet: Even though the Iruppu Falls in Kurchi viiage, South Kodagu, is in splendour, the tourists are deprived of visiting the place as the road leading to the waterfalls has caved in owing to landslides in two different places on the stretch.

Tourists may not be able to witness the Falls for the next two to three months till the road is completely restored.

Also, the steps on the road leading to Iruppu Falls have been damaged and the hillock on the left side of the main entrance to the waterfalls has caved in.

The road to Iruppu Falls damaged due to landslides.

Due to landslides, a trench has been created at a distance of 20 foot from the hanging bridge near the waterfalls and huge trees have uprooted nearby. The waterfalls viewing point is filled with slush. The local people opine that they are witnessing a landslide of such a huge magnitude for the first time in their life.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching