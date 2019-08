August 20, 2019

Hanur (MM Hills): Former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, accompanied by his wife Prema, daughter Shambavi and other family members, visited MM Hills in Chamarajanagar district yesterday and offered puja to the presiding deity.

They arrived at 12.30 pm and left by 2 pm. Krishna, who usually flies in a helicopter to the hill shrine, could not do so this time owing to inclement weather and was forced to travel by road. He refused to speak to the media during his visit to the temple.