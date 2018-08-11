Pervert trouble at K.R. Hospital Nursing Hostel: Uppinangadi Police arrest accused in Kerala

Mysuru: The pervert, who had spread terror at the Women’s Nursing Hostel of K.R. Hospital and Cheluvamba Hospital run by Mysore Medical College and Research Institute in city, has finally been arrested in Kerala.

Interestingly, it was Uppinangadi (Dakshina Kannada) Police who arrested him. The pervert had entered the hostel on July 20 and had assaulted some nursing students there.

The hostel is three-storeyed and located between K.R. Hospital and Cheluvamba Hospital. It has a compound wall and the pervert, identified as 23-year-old Mohammad Altaf, had scaled the wall to enter the inner sections of the hostel.

CCTV visuals had captured him wearing khaki clothes and entering the hostel premises in the wee hours. He was in an inebriated condition and had assaulted and misbehaved with the students and had snatched away some mobile phones. He also rubbed the clothes that were kept for drying on his body and tried to take them away. When prevented by the students, he assaulted them. Visuals also showed him carrying a ladies garment.

A case had been registered at the Devaraja Police Station in Mysuru and based on the CCTV visuals, the Police had alerted their counterparts across Karnataka.

The accused was traced to Pudupalli in Kerala and based on definite information, Uppinangadi (Dakshina Kannada) Police arrested Mohammad Altaf.

Altaf is a resident of Bantwal Mani Nalkuru village in Dakshina Kannada. Following wide publicity in the media and fearing Police action, Altaf had fled to Kerala and was staying at Pudupalli, working in the fields of one Jinulal. After the arrest was made, the Uppinangadi Police informed the Devaraja Police in Mysuru.

The pervert incident had got widespread attention as after July 20, many students of the hostel had vacated the place fearing for their safety. The hospital administration had taken some remedial measures like fixing more CCTV cameras, closing the possible entry points and also appointing more security guards.

It may be recalled here that MLC V.S. Ugrappa, the Chairman of Expert Committee on Preventing Sexual Violence Against Women and Children, visited the Hostel and had taken the authorities to task seeing the pathetic living conditions of the inmates.