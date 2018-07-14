Petrol, Diesel to cost more from today

Bengaluru: With the State Government issuing an official notification on Friday to give effect to the budget proposals made by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, petrol and diesel will cost Re. 1.14 and Re. 1.12 more respectively from today.

Kumaraswamy, who also holds the Finance portfolio, had increased the sales tax on petrol and diesel by two percentage points in his budget on July 5.

Kumaraswamy had also increased the tax on consumption of electricity from the existing 6 percent to 9 percent.