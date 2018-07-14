‘Train Captains’ in long distance Express trains to fix problems

Mysuru: The new concept of ‘Train Captain’ was implemented recently on Mysuru Division with T.No.12781 Mysuru-Nizamuddin Swarna Jayanthi Superfast Weekly Express becoming the first train to adopt this scheme on long-distance Mail and Express trains for integration of all service delivery systems, detailed to a large team of on-board Railway personnel.

Aparna Garg, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru, informed that the senior-most Ticket Checking member on the train will be designated as ‘Train Captain’ for co-ordinating with on-board staff of different departments such as Mechanical, Electrical, Operations, Security as also Catering and On-board Housekeeping Services personnel, for providing seamless and complaint-free services during the entire course of the journey of the train. In addition to Swarna Jayanthi Express, two other long-distance trains originating at Mysuru — Mysuru-Dadar Sharavathi Weekly Express and Ajmer-bound Bi-Weekly Express — will also have the services of Train Captain, she added.

She stated that the Train Captain with a distinct arm badge and a mobile phone with contact details of all on-board staff will be initiating action to fix the problems, as and when reported, effectively and swiftly.

Unlike in Rajdhani/Shatabdi/Duranto trains, where Train Superintendents work on end-to-end basis, the Train Captain of trains starting at Mysuru will be handing over the charge to his counterpart at Hubballi, being the second leg of the journey, she added.

Aparna Garg expressed confidence that the new concept would go a long way in enhancing customer satisfaction with qualitative improvement in on-board services of long distance Express trains which incidentally was a priority area for the Railways.