PFA holds free health check-up for horses

September 7, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: People For Animals (PFA), Mysuru, had organised a free health check-up camp for horses (both tonga and stray) in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, Palace North Gate, here yesterday.

Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar of Mysuru royal family inaugurated the health check-up camp by offering grass to the horses.

PFA Veterinarian Dr. Amardeep Singh and Ooty-based Worldwide Vet International Society Veteraian Dr. Harish Kundaragi conducted the check-up for horses and provided treatment.

They also created awareness about the health of horses among tonga horse owners. A total of 26 tonga horses were vaccinated.

PFA Chairperson Savitha Nagabhushan, volunteer Bhagyalakshmi and Jivadaya Charitable Trust volunteers took part.