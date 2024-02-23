PFA vaccinates 68 horses in Mysuru, Srirangapatna 

February 23, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: People For Animals (PFA), Mysuru, in partnership with World Wide Veterinary Service (WWVS), held a free biannual medical horse camp on Feb. 20 and 21.

On Feb. 22, the initiative extended to Srirangapatna, where PFA and WWVS veterinarians attended to equine residents. The primary objective of this endeavour was to deliver crucial medical assistance to the working Tonga horses of Mysuru and Srirangapatna, whose needs are often overlooked.

A dedicated team of veterinary professionals led the camp at both locations, including Dr. Shivani, farrier Sam, veterinary assistant Magendaran and PFA representatives Dr. Sandeep Singh, Murthy and Managing Trustee Savitha Nagabhushan.

In all, 68 horses received essential tetanus vaccinations, with 37 in Mysuru and 31 in Srirangapatna. Additionally, all 68 horses underwent deworming procedures, enhancing their overall health and shielding them from parasitic infections. Two horses in Srirangapatna underwent dental floating, ensuring their comfort and proper eating ability. The team addressed specific cases of wounds and lameness, providing immediate relief and mitigating the risk of further complications. Free mineral mixtures were distributed to Tonga horse owners, accompanied by educational sessions emphasising the importance of proper animal nutrition.

This collaborative effort between PFA and WWVS signifies a commitment to enhancing the lives of working animals. Notably, Jeev Daya Jain Charity contributed to funding some of the medication for the horse camp.