PGTI Golconda Masters Golf Championship: Khalin Joshi in lead after round two

February 7, 2020

Khalin Joshi with a two-day aggregate card of 11-under-121 (64+67) emerged as the sole leader in the Rs.40 lakh prize money PGTI Golconda Masters Golf Championship-2020, played at the Hyderabad Golf Club’s course on Thursday.

Veer Ahlawat with a two-day card of 9-under-133 (65+68) is placed second, while four-players Trishul Chinnappa (64+70=134), Shamim Khan (71+63=134), Shankar Das (65+69=134) and Angad Cheema (66+68=134) are tied in the third place with 8-under-134.

Udhyan Mane with a card of seven-under-135 (68+67) is placed seventh. Mysuru lad I.L. Aalaap (JWGC) with a two-day aggregate card of (70+74) two-over-144 is placed tied 56 in the placing after round two. Prafful Chand (JWGC) returned with a card of six-over 148 (73+75). Both the Mysuru professionals could not make the cut. The halfway cut was declared at one-over-143. Fifty-five professionals made the cut.