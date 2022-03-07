Ph.D awardee

L. Milan has been awarded Ph.D in Education by the University of Mysore for his thesis ‘A Study of Problem Solving Ability, Aptitude and Interest in the Achievement of Mathematics among Secondary School Students.’ [Guide: Dr. T.V. Somashekar].
L. Milan has been awarded Ph.D in Education by the University of Mysore for his thesis ‘A Study of Problem Solving Ability, Aptitude and Interest in the Achievement of Mathematics among Secondary School Students.’ [Guide: Dr. T.V. Somashekar].
Leave a Reply