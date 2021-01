Ph.D awardees

January 13, 2021

Mysuru, Jan. 13- The University of Mysore (UoM) has awarded Ph.D in Political Science to R. Ravindra for his thesis ‘Karnataka Rajya Sarkari Sibbandigala Samarthya Samvardhaneyalli Mysurina Adalita Tarabethi Samstheya Patra – 2010: Ondu Adhyayana’ submitted under the guidance of Dr. G.T. Ramachandrappa.

M.N. Bharatha has been awarded Ph.D in Political Science by the UoM for his thesis ‘Karnataka Mahiti Ayoga Mattu 2005 Mahiti Hakku Kayde, 2005 – 2015: Ondu Vishleshane’ [Guide: Dr. M.G. Hanumantharaju].