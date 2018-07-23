Plea to provide tree guards

Sir,

We, the residents of Vijayanagar 3rd Stage, thank the DFO and RFO, Urban Greening, Aranya Bhavan, Mysuru, for acceding to our request and planting around 1,000 tree saplings in our area in the first two weeks of July 2018.

M.N. Subramani, President, Tree Lovers’ Club, has secured over 200 saplings by protecting them with bamboo tree guards, meeting the cost of tree guards from personal funds.

However, the remaining saplings have no tree guards and there is a fear of these saplings being eaten or destroyed by stray cattle and goats.

In order to protect these saplings, we, the residents, request the authorities concerned to make some arrangements through Forest Department or through CSR sponsors to provide or donate tree guards.

– J. Somashekar on behalf of tree lovers, Vijayanagar, 18.7.2018

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]