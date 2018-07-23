Plea to provide tree guards
Sir,

We, the residents of Vijayanagar 3rd Stage, thank the DFO and RFO, Urban Greening, Aranya Bhavan, Mysuru, for acceding to our request and planting around 1,000 tree saplings in our area in the first two weeks of July 2018.

M.N. Subramani, President, Tree Lovers’ Club, has secured over 200 saplings by protecting them with bamboo tree guards, meeting the cost of tree guards from personal funds.

However, the remaining saplings have no tree guards and there is a fear of these saplings being eaten or destroyed by stray cattle and goats.

In order to protect these saplings, we, the residents, request the authorities concerned to make some arrangements through Forest Department or through CSR sponsors to provide or donate tree guards.

– J. Somashekar on behalf of tree lovers, Vijayanagar, 18.7.2018

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Plea to provide tree guards”

  1. mysorean says:
    July 24, 2018 at 6:37 am

    tree lovers in my humble opinion your members should be able to make improvised tree protectors by basic material available at lowest possible price, as teenager I was able to assemble them over 20 years ago and I took care of many trees during there initial growth, I am really proud to say some of the trees surveyed over the years and they are now grown to fullest. I visit them promptly every time I visit India. Your organization members should adopt few and take care of them instead of depending on government organization

    Reply

