PM invited for UoM Centenary Convocation next year
News

PM invited for UoM Centenary Convocation next year

Mysuru:  University of Mysore (UoM) Vice- Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament Office in New Delhi on Monday at 11.30 am and invited him to attend the Centenary Year  Convocation of the University that is going to be held in 2020. 

He was accompanied by Mysuru-Kodgau MP Pratap Simha and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya.

The VC was with the Prime Minister for about five to six minutes. Modi asked him about the University and its functioning. The PM also recalled his visit to Mysuru when he had inaugurated the 103rd Indian Science Congress in Jan. 2016.

 Speaking to Star of Mysore, Prof. Hemantha Kumar said, “I invited him to attend the Convocation of the University next year when we will be celebrating its hundredth year. He was very happy to hear about it. Then I presented him the Coffee Table Book ‘One Hundred Years – University of Mysore’ and he immediately recalled his visit to the city. I also presented a small photo album of the Indian Science Congress containing his photographs.” 

Besides, the VC submitted an appeal to the Prime Minister urging him to reconsider the University for Institution of Eminence (IoE) status. The status ensures special funding from the Centre to the UoM.

“The Prime Minister asked me about the number of students in the University and the courses that we were offering. I told him that plans were on to start Engineering and Pharma courses in the University shortly,” he said.

July 17, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching