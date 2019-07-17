Monsoon to become active again from tomorrow: Kodagu DC issues Orange Alert

Madikeri: With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting very heavy rains in Kodagu district (115.6mm to 204.4mm), for five days from July 18 to 22, Kodagu Deputy Commissioner (DC) Annies Kanmani Joy has issued ‘Orange Alert’ across the district.

Orange level weather warnings is for weather conditions which have the capacity to make a significant impact on people living in the affected area.

The issuance of an orange level weather warning implies that all people in the affected areas should prepare themselves in an appropriate way for anticipated conditions.

With the DC announcing Orange Alert, the Kodagu district administration has asked residents and tourists to take necessary precautions.

24×7 Control Room No: 08272-221077, WhatsApp: 85500-01077.

Meanwhile, barring some parts of South Kodagu, there has been light drizzle in Madikeri and Somwarpet taluks, while there is little or no rain in places such as Suntikoppa, Kodlipet, Kushalnagar and Shanivarsanthe for the past few days.

However, there is good rainfall in Srimangala, Parakatageri, Balele, Nittur and other places coming under Brahmagiri Hill Range. However, the people suspect cloud seeding for the rainfall. The coffee growers in these areas are worried that coffee berries are dropping from plants. With the falling of berries, the coffee growers are concerned that they have to suffer losses this year too.

Meanwhile, the water level in Harangi Dam stood at 2,819.50 ft today as against the maximum level of 2,859 ft. The inflow recorded today was just 365 cusecs, while the same on this day last year was 19,453 cusecs. With the reservoir recording a inflow of just 365 cusecs, the dam authorities have released 30 cusecs to the river and 20 cusecs to canals.

The district has witnessed a poor monsoon so far, as can be seen in the inflow of water to dams in the district.

Hobli-wise rainfall (in mm) this monsoon: Madikeri Kasaba-1.80, Napoklu-2, Sampaje-3.40, Bhagamandala-7.40, Virajpet Kasaba- 10.20, Hudikeri-4, Srimangala-13, Ponnampet-7, Ammathi-2, Somwarpet Kasaba-0.20 mm.

