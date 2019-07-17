District-level Farmers Meeting: Complaints galore against banks and private money-lenders

Mysuru: Complaints poured-in against private money-lenders, private recovery agents and bank officials during the District-level Farmers Meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Shankar at the Zilla Panchayat (ZP) here on Monday.

While the farmers complained about the delay in disbursing loans from the bank officials, they also accused the private recovery agents of causing trouble to them and their family members while recovering loans.

Speaking on the occasion, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene President Badagalapura Nagendra said that the recovery agents of private banks posed as goondas and also alleged that private financial companies have appointed bouncers as recovery agents.

“The recovery agents, who often visit the villages during the night hours, barge into farmers’ residences and forcefully seize the tractors. There are also some incidents where the tractors and other agricultural equipment are seized without bringing the matter to the notice of the owners,” he added.

Sugarcane Growers Association President Kurubur Shanthakumar said that farmers are suffering in the hands of private money-lenders because of the delay by banks to disburse the loans on time.

He also accused the private banks of harassing the farmers by filing cases in other States instead of the jurisdiction where the farmers reside.

Later, addressing the farmers and the officials, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Shankar said that there is no room for using force while recovering loans or to increase the interest rates by the private lenders and financial institutions.

He advised the farmers to lodge complaints with the jurisdictional Police against private lenders and recovery agents if such cases were reported in the district.

Members of various Farmer Associations in the districts, ZP Chief Executive Officer (CEO) K. Jyothi, Bandipur Project Tiger Director T. Balachandra, Dy. Conservator of Forest (DCF) Dr. K.C. Prashanth Kumar, Agriculture Department Joint Director Mahanteshappa, Food and Civil Supplies Joint Director P. Shivanna, Assistant Commissioner H.N. Shivegowda, Hunsur Assistant Commissioner Veena and others were present during the meeting.

Members of various Farmer Associations taking part in the meeting.





Rs.216.74 crore loan of 39,615 farmers waived-off in Mysuru district

Loans amounting to Rs.216.74 crore pending from 39,615 farmers have been waived-off in the district, said Lead Bank Manager Venkatachalapathy here on Monday.

Addressing the District-level Farmers Meeting at the ZP Auditorium, he said that under the State Government’s Loan Wavier Scheme, out of the total Rs.385 crore loan given to 56,704 farmers in the district, a total of 216.74 crore has already been waived-off with pending Rs.169 crore yet to be waived-off.

“All banks have been instructed not to delay the processing of fresh loan applications of farmers who had already cleared the previous loans. The bank officials also have been instructed to clear the file on priority,” he added.

Later, the farmers present in the meeting alleged that the bank officials are not releasing loans on time and also about MUDRA scheme not reaching eligible persons.

