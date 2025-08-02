PM-KUSUM-C Yojana: CESC MD warns of cancelling tender of dormant agencies

August 2, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Managing Director of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited, K.M. Munigopal Raju, has instructed the officials to work towards the effective implementation of PM-KUSUM-C Yojana.

He was addressing the officers at a meeting organised to review the progress of works under PM-KUSUM-C Yojana and the style of functioning of agencies, which have secured the contract for its implementation, at the corporate office of CESC at Vijayanagar 2nd stage in city recently.

Quoting the instructions received during the meeting chaired by Energy Minister regarding PM-KUSUM-C Yojana, CESC MD Munigopal Raju said, the deadline of Aug. 20 has been set to launch the works. Issue notice to those companies which are yet to start the works, prior to cancellation of tenders awarded to them and invite fresh tenders, he added.

Under PM-KUSUM-C, CESC has been given a target of producing minimum of 5 mw of power in three months. However, it is disappointing to note that, the agencies despite of signing the PPA several months ago are yet to begin with the works. If there are any disputes related to the designated place/ land, they should be addressed. Or else, the tenders of such agencies shall be called off, warned CESC MD Munigopal Raju.

He directed the agencies to initiate the works at whichever place is allotted, as there are several pitfalls to procure Government land. In case of non-availability of any place, one has to rely on private lands. Irrespective of extent of site, the agencies should be ready to start the works. The Executive Engineers of CESC, along with the Junior Engineers, should identify such sites for taking up the works.

CESC Director (Technical) D.J. Diwakar, Chief Engineer of CESC Mysuru Zonal Office Mruthyunjaya, Chief Engineer of CESC Hassan Zonal Office Harish, General Manager of IT and MIS Section Ramaswamy and other officers attended the meeting.