UoM swimming pool in troubled waters

August 2, 2025

Swimming Pool at Saraswathipuram shut since a week

VC, Physical Education Director indulge in mudslinging

Bone of contention is over chlorine used to treat the pool water

Mysore/Mysuru: The financial crunch at over a century old University of Mysore (UoM) is evident yet again, with the UoM Swimming Pool at Saraswathipuram shut, due to alleged lack of funds to buy chlorine to keep the pool water intact.

It has been close to a week since the pool is closed, leaving the regulars and budding swimmers in a state of lurch. The University Swimming Pool is also a landmark destination, attracting over 400 swimmers, including the amateurs daily. It functions in six batches three each in the morning and evening hours, apart from over 50 professional swimmers being trained in competition batch.

Those aware of the pool affairs, claim that the revenue generated through entry ticket to the pool is about Rs. 20 lakh per annum. Earlier, there were instances of generating revenue up to Rs. 40 lakh. However, in the following years, vested interests made deliberate attempts to hand over the maintenance of the pool to a private party. Hence there has been a lack of consistency in maintaining the pool, it is sad.

Deposition of algae

As the swimming pool is shut, there has been a widespread deposition of algae that has turned the water greenish. Foul smell is emanating from the water, with waste floating above, resembling the pathetic sight of the lakes usually seen in countryside.

With hundreds of people using the pool, it is compulsory to treat the pool water with chlorine as part of its maintenance, after every batch. Even a day’s break from maintenance work, will lead to formation of algae in water. Those coming in contact with such water may also suffer from skin infections. So, it is utmost important to clean the water with chemical treatment without a miss.

Now, the nonchalant attitude of the Director of Physical Education, University of Mysore, is being blamed for the sorry state of affairs related to the swimming pool. The pool was inaugurated in the year 1976 and since then, several swimmers honed their skills and participated in University, State and National-level swimming championships, bringing laurels to the University of Mysore.

To reopen from Monday

However, when contacted UoM Physical Education Director Dr. C. Venkatesh denied any plans to hand over the maintenance of the swimming pool to a private party. “The pool has been now closed, as there was no stock of chemical used to treat the water. The pool will be reopened from Monday,” he said.

Inadequate funds

“Despite generating sufficient income from the pool to the University, the latter is not releasing adequate funds towards the maintenance cost of the pool. The out-sourced staff are also not discharging their duties efficiently. We have been making all efforts to address the lacunae,” said Dr. Venkatesh.

Blame the director, staff

Amid this, UoM Vice-chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath called out the lapses on the part of the Physical Education Department Director and the staff. The old staff are also involved in pursuing their interests in running the pool according to their whims.

“As previous the tender to supply the chlorine has expired, the authorities should have informed higher ups in prior. But they waited till the expiry of tender period. The fresh tenders will be floated soon,” assured Prof. Lokanath.