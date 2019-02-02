PM Modi to digitally launch RUSA projects tomorrow

JSS College for Women, St. Philomena’s College and UoM selected from Mysuru

Mysuru: JSS College for Women (Autonomous), Saraswathipuram, has been selected under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) to enhance its quality in teaching, learning and research for which it is getting a grant of Rs.5 crore. On Feb.3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will digitally launch the project through video-conference, said JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary Dr. C.G. Betsurmath.

He was addressing a press conference at the College auditorium here yesterday and said that JSS College for Women has been selected under component 8 of RUSA scheme (also called National Higher Education Mission) and PM Modi will digitally launch 150 projects at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre, Srinagar, at 3 pm and the whole programme will be webcast live throughout the country. Not only JSS College for Women but also University of Mysore (UoM) and St. Philomena’s College’s projects will also be launched tomorrow.

Higher Education Minister G.T. Devegowda will be the chief guest. Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh, MP Pratap Simha, MLA L. Nagendra, Higher Education Department Additional Chief Secretary B.H. Anilkumar, JSS Mahavidyapeetha Secretary Prof. S.P. Manjunath and others will participate, he said and added out of 150 projects, 70 model degree colleges, 11 professional colleges, 66 Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Career Hubs, one Women’s University and five colleges in Karnataka have been selected.

Rs. 5 crore grant: Under this project our college will get Rs.5 crore grant and out of this 30 per cent can be utilised for buying equipment and modernising facilities. The remaining 70 per cent grant can be utilised for enhancing teaching, learning and research activities. Out of this Rs.1.5 crore is earmarked for new facilities including 10 smart classes that will be technologically driven. The grants will also be used to set up Astronomical Observatory and two AC computer labs, he explained.

Launch at St.Philos

St. Philomena’s College has also been selected for the release of Rs.5 crore under component 8 of RUSA scheme for achieving the desired target of ‘Academic Excellence in Higher Education.’ This grant would provide new dimension in strengthening the infrastructure resources and help in providing quality and branding in higher education. Further the grants will be utilised for creation of new facilities, renovation and up gradation of existing facilities and procuring new equipment both at the PG and UG level.

Bishop of Mysuru and Chairman of St. Philomena’s College Rt. Rev. Dr. K.A. William will preside. Higher Education Minister G.T. Devegowda will inaugurate the project coinciding with the PM’s digital launch at Srinagar. MLA Tanveer Sait, MLC Marithibbegowda and District Higher Education officials will participate, according to a press release.

University of Mysore

The University Career Hub of University of Mysore started through grants under RUSA will be digitally inaugurated by PM Modi at Rani Bahadur Auditorium on Feb. 3 at 3.45 pm. Higher Education Minister G.T. Devegowda will be the chief Guest. Minister S.R. Mahesh and MP Pratap Simha will be the guests of honour while Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar will preside.

