A glimpse of unique art at CAVA ‘Open Studio’

Two-day creative, innovative expo concludes this evening

Mysuru: The two-day CAVA (Chamarajendra Academy of Visual Arts) Festival with the theme ‘Open Studio’ began at its premises in Siddarthanagar here yesterday and is attracting art lovers.

The CAVA Festival always has something unique to offer every year though last year (2018) it was not able to hold the Fest due to some constraints. The CAVA students paintings, wood work, carvings, applied arts, graphics and photography exhibition are all drawing the attention of the visitors.

Subash and friends have come out with an idea ‘Samadhi-Kannadi’ (Mirror of Grave) which depicts how though one cannot see one’s own grave after death, how it looks when alive. In the painting section how Adivasis used to live in ancient times and how smoking destroys a person has been explicitly shown through paintings thus creating awareness about its evils.

In the carving section, the stone and wood carvings of man’s brain, huge-sized chappals, human anatomy and abstract artworks are all beckoning the curios onlookers.

The life style of tribals living in hamlets in H.D. Kote is illustrated beautifully by student Manoj Kalkar. The feeling about this tribe is that they are just involved in climbing trees and hunting. But there is something much more with regard to their culture is what Kalkar has tried to sketch in his paintings.

The woodcutting art by Sambav Jain, Karthik’s doll making using waste materials, artwork using soap and student Meghan’s money plant with different currencies growing on the plant are all creative efforts that one is exposed to.

The festival will close this evening.

Artist Bhagya Vijaykumar launched the Festival by drawing a figure.

She lauded the efforts of all the students who had exhibited their talents in the Festival. CAVA Dean Vijaya Rao, Prof. Shivaji Jois, American Artist Prof. David Davison, CAVA Students Association Secretary Harish Hegde, Joint Secretary M.N. Vital and others were present.

Navadhanya Homage to Siddaganga Seer

The CAVA students paid a unique homage to the departed super centenarian Dr. Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt, who passed away last month, by sketching his eight-feet portrait using Navadhanya (nine grains) which included ragi, rice, wheat and other grains.

The smiling Swamiji, portrayed on a black background with his right hand on his ears, and the Lingam in the front, is a fitting tribute that CAVA student Ravi has paid to the Centenarian.

