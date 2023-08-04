PM to lay foundation for upgradation of two Rly. Stations in Mysuru Division on Aug. 6: DRM

August 4, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division, Shilpi Agarwal has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation stone for the upgradation/ redevelopment of 508 Railway Stations including two Railway Stations coming under Mysuru Division — Arsikere and Harihara — under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, through video link on Aug. 6.

Addressing media persons at her Office on Irwin Road in city this morning, she said, “In the first phase, a total of eight Stations in the State have been identified, including Arsikere at an estimated cost of Rs. 34.1 crore and Harihar at Rs. 25.2 crore for upgradation works in Mysuru Division (the other six Stations come under Hubballi Division).”

In 2023 budget, it was announced that 1,275 Stations in the country will be redeveloped/ upgraded under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme with a long-term approach. It includes phase-wise implementation of works related to improvement of Station access, circulating areas, waiting halls, toilets, lifts/ escalators, cleanliness, free Wi-Fi, kiosks for local products under ‘One Station One Product’ Scheme among several other plans, informed Shilpi Agarwal.

Ashokapuram Station

Besides, the remodelled Ashokapuram Railway Station on Manandavadi Road in Mysuru will be inaugurated coinciding with the 76th Independence Day celebrations on Aug. 15.

Quarters at Rs. 350 crore

The DRM also announced that tenders will be floated on Aug. 30 to invite bids to build residential quarters at an estimated cost of Rs. 350 crore for Railway employees in different parts of the city.

The Railway Choultry near Sri Venkataramana Swamy Temple in Vontikoppal and nine dilapidated quarters will be demolished for the purpose.

Additional DRM E. Vijaya, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager J. Lohiteshwara, Unit Head of PM Gati Shakti and Project Manager Vishnu Bhushan and Assistant Commercial Manager D. Rajkumar were present.