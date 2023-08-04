Echo of vehicles plunging into canals in Mandya: DC constitutes panels to study need for crash barriers

August 4, 2023

Officials, elected representatives conveniently forgot the 2018 Kanaganamaradi bus accident that killed 30

Mandya: Following two recent accidents involving cars plunging into the VC Canal in Mandya district, which resulted in the tragic death of five individuals, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara has taken prompt action by constituting Committees.

The primary purpose of these Committees is to oversee the construction and maintenance of retaining walls or crash barriers along canals and lake bunds in the district, with the aim of preventing similar incidents in the future.

The DC has instructed the officials responsible for the lakes and canals in Mandya District to urgently assess the need for repairing existing crash barriers and promptly report their findings to the Committee. The goal is to address any maintenance issues and enhance safety measures, thereby preventing potential dangers posed by the lakes and canals in the district.

Over the years, Mandya has witnessed numerous accidents involving private buses and vehicles skidding off the roads and falling into canals, resulting in casualties. Despite these incidents, the construction of protective walls along the majority of the district’s tanks, roads, and nalas (canals) has not yet commenced. For instance, the Mandya-Hulikere Road lacks protective measures.

Kanaganamaradi tragedy

The road connecting Pandavapura to Kanaganamaradi-Vadesamudra-Shivalli is linked to Mandya. Tragically, on Nov. 24, 2018, a private bus accident claimed 30 lives on this very road, just 8 km apart between Kanaganamaradi village and Hulikere taluk.

The bus lost control, careened off the road and plunged into the deep canal. Unfortunately, the passengers had little chance to escape and all of them lost their lives in the water-filled canal. This incident left the community in shock and mourning.

However, it seems that the tragedy was soon forgotten, as the official machinery and elected representatives maintained a stoic silence regarding the construction of protective walls.

The accident shed light on pressing road safety issues, leading to calls for immediate action to prevent such tragedies in the future. Local residents and community members urged the authorities to construct protective walls and crash barriers along the canal and roads to ensure the safety of travellers. However, the matter was overlooked and disregarded.

A dangerous spot

As part of the VC Canal, an underground tunnel was built in Hulikere, where the canal water flows underground for up to 2 kms. After emerging from the underground tunnel, the VC Canal travels a distance of about 2-3 km and it runs parallel to the road, making it a highly dangerous spot, with depths of 100 to 150 feet.

At certain locations, aluminium barriers have been installed along the canals, but these barriers fail to protect speeding vehicles, resulting in them landing inside the canal. If the canal contains water, occupants of the vehicles are at risk of drowning.

The construction of the VC Canal began approximately 80 years ago, but no attempts have been made so far to build protective walls where the canal passes adjacent to the roads. As a consequence, there is only a mere 20-25 feet separating the road from the canal, with vehicles and people constantly passing by. This situation becomes perilous, especially during times when the water flows, putting the lives of those driving vehicles at risk.

Committee members appointed

• Mandya Taluk- Secretary: Mandya Sub-Division PWD Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE). Committee members: AEE of Panchayat Raj Engineering Division, Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) AEE and Malavalli National Highway Sub-Division AEE.

• Maddur Taluk- Secretary: Maddur Sub-Division Panchayat Raj Engineering Division AEE. Committee members: PWD AEE, CNNL AEE and Malavalli National Highway Sub-Division AEE.

• Malavalli Taluk- Secretary: Malavalli Sub-Division PWD AEE. Committee members: Panchayat Raj Engineering Division AEE, CNNL AEE and Malavalli National Highway Sub-Division AEE.

• Nagamangala Taluk- Secretary: Nagamangala Sub-Division PWD AEE. Committee members: Panchayat Raj Engineering Division AEE, CNNL AEE and Bellur National Highway Sub-Division AEE.

• K.R. Pet Taluk- Secretary: K.R. Pet Sub-Division PWD AEE. Committee members: Panchayat Raj Engineering Division AEE, CNNL AEE and Bellur National Highway Sub-Division AEE.

• Srirangapatna Taluk- Secretary: Srirangapatna Sub-Division Panchayat Raj Engineering Division AEE. Committee members: CNNL AEE and Mysuru National Highway Sub-Division AEE.

• Pandavapura Taluk- Secretary: Pandavapura Sub-Division PWD AEE. Committee members: Panchayat Raj Engineering Division AEE, CNNL AEE and Mysuru National Highway Sub-Division AEE.