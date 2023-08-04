Criminal defamation case over Modi surname remark: SC stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi

August 4, 2023

New Delhi: The Supreme Court this afternoon stayed the conviction of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 criminal defamation case over his ‘Modi’ surname remark and revived his status as a Member of Parliament (MP). The Apex Court cited, there was no reasons given by trial judge in giving the maximum punishment of two years. Disqualification affects not only Gandhi but also the electorates of his Constituency (Wayanad), it added.

However, the Top Court also cautioned that Rahul Gandhi should have been more careful in making the remarks. The Court heard a plea by Rahul Gandhi challenging Gujarat High Court verdict that declined to put on hold his conviction in a defamation case over his ‘Modi surname’ remark. Earlier this year, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as an MP for his comments linked to Prime Minister Modi.