PM’s Janata Curfew call: Petrol bunks, hotels closed on Sunday

March 20, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: In view of Janata Curfew, all petrol bunks and hotels in city will be closed on Sunday (Mar. 22).

President of Akhila Karnataka Petroleum Dealers’ Association Basavegowda said that all petrol bunks in city will remain closed from 7 am to 9 pm in support of the Janata Curfew call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, emergency supplies will be provided to Police vehicles, ambulances and Fire Department vehicles at select bunks.

Meanwhile, Mysuru Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda too said that all hotels, restaurants, lodges, bakeries and other eateries will be closed during Janata Curfew in city.

