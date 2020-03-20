Kamal Nath quits as Madhya Pradesh CM
News

Kamal Nath quits as Madhya Pradesh CM

March 20, 2020

Bhopal: Kamal Nath, today  resigned as Madhya Pradesh CM without facing a test of strength that his Congress Government was certain to lose after the exodus of MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia, who crossed over to the BJP last week. 

“Everyone saw how crores of rupees were spent. How a democratically-elected government was brought down by the BJP who lured a power-hungry, ambitious “Maharaj” rejected by voters and 22 greedy MLAs influenced by him,” said Kamal Nath, hitting out at his former colleague and the BJP. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching