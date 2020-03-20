Kamal Nath quits as Madhya Pradesh CM

March 20, 2020

Bhopal: Kamal Nath, today resigned as Madhya Pradesh CM without facing a test of strength that his Congress Government was certain to lose after the exodus of MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia, who crossed over to the BJP last week.

“Everyone saw how crores of rupees were spent. How a democratically-elected government was brought down by the BJP who lured a power-hungry, ambitious “Maharaj” rejected by voters and 22 greedy MLAs influenced by him,” said Kamal Nath, hitting out at his former colleague and the BJP.

