Police adopt hi-tech gadgets to catch possible Munna Bhais

October 3, 2021

Mysuru: Remember how Munna Bhai cheats and tops in all his medical exams with the help of Dr. Rustam Pavri in the movie ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’? Well, it may have been portrayed as a comedy scene in the movie, but there are people who actually go to great lengths in order to crack their examinations. And now the latest blue-tooth gadgets are available for them to do so.

To prevent such incidents in the written exam for recruitment of Civil (men and women) Police Sub-Inspectors, the city Police resorted to stringent checking of candidates wearing such devices and micro-sized Bluetooth earphones on their ears so that they can get answers fed from their friends outside. The checks were so strict that DCP Law and Order Pradeep Gunti himself supervised the process. Fortunately no one was caught.

Over 5,000 eligible candidates including women appeared for the Police Sub-Inspectors (545 posts) exams held today at 11 centres. The centres included Vidyavardhaka First Grade College on Sheshadri Iyer road, Maharani Arts and Science Colleges for Women on JLB Road, SBRR Mahajana PU College in Jayalakshmipuram, Sree Cauvery Educational Institutions in Kuvempunagar and Gnanaganga Vidyapeetha in Kuvempunagar, among others.

The first paper was held in the morning session (11 am to 12.30 pm) and second paper in the afternoon session (3 to 4.30 pm). As a precaution, candidates were asked to remove their footwear outside before entering the exam halls. Also, the candidates were mandatorily checked through metal-door detectors.

Sources said that the Police Department had taken such a measure as some candidates were found to clandestinely use Bluetooth devices to cheat. Also, tight security measures were taken at all the exam centres, with the City Police clamping prohibitory orders around centres. All photocopy shops in the vicinity of the centres were asked to shut down for the day. City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta visited some of the exam centres.