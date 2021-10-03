DC seeks four months to probe land grabbing

October 3, 2021

Kergalli, Yadahalli in Jayapura hobli; Lingambudhi, Dattagalli in Kasaba hobli

Mysuru: Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham has reportedly written to the State Government seeking a four-month period to probe complaints of land encroachments in certain survey numbers of Kergalli and Yadahalli villages in Jayapura hobli and Lingambudhi and Dattagalli villages in Kasaba hobli of Mysuru taluk.

The letter, addressed to the Principal Secretary of Revenue Department, is said to be in reply to the Sept. 8 Government order which had asked the DC to submit a report probing plaints of land encroachments in the villages.

Revoking the order issued by Munish Moudgil, Commissioner of Survey, Settlement and Land Records to probe allegations of encroachment levelled against former Minister and senior JD(S) MLA S.R. Mahesh, the State Government entrusted to the Deputy Commissioners of Mysuru and Mandya to probe the encroachments.

Both Mahesh and Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar had opposed Moudgil probing the allegations saying that the officer has no authority to order a probe and is limited to surveying. While Mysuru DC has been asked to look into encroachments at Kergalli, Yadahalli, Dattagalli and Kasaba, Mandya DC will probe encroachment in Belagola.

After getting the Government order, the DC had formed a panel on Sept. 9 comprising Additional Deputy Commissioner, MUDA Commissioner, Mysuru Assistant Commissioner, Tahsildar, Deputy Director of Land Records, Assistant Director of Land Records, Urban Planning Officer, Land Surveyors and other staff.

The Deputy Commissioner has told the Government that at least four months are required for a thorough scrutiny of the records which were submitted by the panel on Sept. 20 and submission of a comprehensive report thereafter.

Survey No.115 of Kergalli

As per the original Akarband (register showing the area and rate of assessment of holdings), there is 202.14 acres of land in Survey No.115 of Kergalli village out of which 72.32 acres of land has been classified as “Durasti Land’ (incorporation or correction or insertion in survey records) and 129.22 acres of land is available.

But the RTC in respect of the above survey number now showed 193 acres of land, which means an increase of over 63 acres in land availability. This may be due to the fact that the RTC in respect of original Khata and the changed Khata (Pouti Khata) that was issued after the death of original owners may be in existence concurrently.

Also, there is the possibility that the RTC which stood in the name of original owners even after they have sold off their lands and the RTC which has been issued in the name of the buyers too may be in existence concurrently.

Furthermore, MUDA had formed R.T. Nagar Layout in the said survey number and there are chances that the name of farmers who have received appropriate compensation for parting with the land for the formation of the layout too may have continued to remain in the RTC and as such there is a necessity for scrutiny the documents by comparing them with land denotification records and maps.

Also, at the same time, it is important for MUDA to make an assessment of the Court verdicts in respect of Koorgalli Survey No.115 lands and to scrutinise the maps in case private developers have been granted permission to form layouts in the said land.

Yadahalli Survey No. 69

As per the original Akarband, there is 168.14 acres of land in Yadahalli Survey No. 69, out of which certain parcels of land have undergone ‘Durasti,’ following which 127.10 acres of land is currently available.

There is a necessity for checking the original records pertaining to land allotments, order on change of land use and MUDA approved maps and also for measuring each parcel of land while comparing it with original documents. Besides, as the lands coming under Survey Nos. 71/2 and 72/1 and 72/2 are holding lands (Hiduvali), measures must be taken for taking possession of the lands as MUDA has approved its layout plan and the related map.

Also, as lands coming under Yadahalli Survey No. 69 belong to the Government, the documents pertaining to the said lands must be collated and parcels of land must be measured accurately.

Dattagalli village Survey No.130/3

The lands coming under Dattagalli village Survey No.130/3 are holding lands (Hiduvali) and it has been found that several parts of land coming under the said survey number belonged to MUDA as known from RTC records. As encroachment is suspected, it requires at least a month to carry out an accurate measurement of the land parcels, comparing it with the collated land records.

Lingambudhi village Survey No. 10

The lands coming under Lingambudhi village Survey No. 10 are completely land holdings (Hiduvali). As such, MUDA has to collect and collate all records such as order on change of land use (land conversion order), approved maps and buffer zone areas and make a physical inspection of all parcels of land coming under the said survey number.

Also, as per the Akarband of Lingambudhi Survey No. 65, there is 81.16 acres of land and the entire area has been made ‘Durasti.’ Out of the 81.16 acres of land, 9.14 acres belongs to the Government, while the rest of the land has been permitted for change of land use, following which private layouts have come up. There is a necessity for carrying out a joint survey of all stakeholders in respect of the said survey number.