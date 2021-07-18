VVIPs entry to Hill Temple on Ashada Friday: DC clarifies

July 18, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Following a news item titled ‘First Ashada Friday 2021: Only VVIPs have darshan of Goddess; All other devotees banned; Police keep strict vigil at gates, steps’ published in Star of Mysore dated July 16, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham has clarified that only those VVIPs who have protocols either from the Centre or States were allowed entry.

As the news item highlighted how only a couple of VVIPs managed to sneak into the Hill Temple by road as the gates were open for their convoys, Dr. Bagadi Gautham has stated, “It is not correct to say that VVIPs were allowed inside the Temple on restricted days; rather it would be appropriate to say only VVIPs who have protocols from Centre and States were allowed.”