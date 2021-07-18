UGC issues guidelines for re-opening of colleges

July 18, 2021

Bengaluru: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued guidelines to re-open all degree colleges from October 1.

As per a notification issued in this connection, all University Degree Colleges should complete the admission process by September 30 and start functioning from October 1.

Hence, all the Degree Colleges in Karnataka will resume functioning from October 1.

Meanwhile, the II PUC results will be announced on July 20 while SSLC examinations will be held on July 19 and 22.

In the meantime, all health and medical-related educational institutions in Karnataka can re-open with immediate effect, the Karnataka Government announced on Friday night.

With this, all Colleges dealing with Medical, Dental, AYUSH, Nursing and other allied healthcare courses can resume physical classes. However, the Government Order states that only those students and members teaching and non-teaching staff who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed onto the campus.

The institutions have also been directed to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and safety guidelines issued by the Government. The order states that those found violating the rules are liable to be charged under Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.