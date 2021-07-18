UGC issues guidelines for re-opening of colleges
News

UGC issues guidelines for re-opening of colleges

July 18, 2021

Bengaluru: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued guidelines to re-open all degree colleges from October 1.

As per a notification issued in this connection, all University Degree Colleges should complete the admission process by September 30 and start functioning from October 1.

Hence, all the Degree Colleges in Karnataka will resume functioning from October 1.

Meanwhile, the II PUC results will be announced on July 20 while SSLC examinations will be held on July 19 and 22.

In the meantime, all health and medical-related educational institutions in Karnataka can re-open with immediate effect, the Karnataka Government announced on Friday night.

With this, all Colleges dealing with Medical, Dental, AYUSH, Nursing and other allied healthcare courses can resume physical classes. However, the Government Order states that only those students and members teaching and non-teaching staff who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed onto the campus.

The institutions have also been directed to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and safety guidelines issued by the Government. The order states that those found violating the rules are liable to be charged under Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]arofmysore.com

Searching