Police barricade protects sunk manhole on Dhanvantri Road

MCC continues to neglect sinking manholes

Mysuru: The manhole near the Chidambareshwara Temple on the ever busy Dhanvantri Road has sunk and looks like it is ready to claim lives.

The vehicles are also parked on one side of the road. If the tyre of a vehicle gets stuck into the manhole then it will cause problems not only to the driver but could also lead to traffic snarls.

Those going to K.R. Hospital and Cheluvamba Hospital use this road. In the darkness the chances of pedestrians stepping into the manhole and endangering their lives is very high.

It has been many days since the manhole has sunk and now it is filled with garbage. When it rains, the sewage water overflows on the road. The Police, seeing that the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is not doing anything have barricaded the spot. But there is no way they can stop the stink emanating from it. Since the Police keep such places with barricades, the MCC continues to neglect it as they feel that the problem has been solved.

There is one more such manhole near the old Jawa factory and the underpass where the barricade has been put to cover the manhole. The manhole is at an elevated place and if three or four vehicles converge from all sides then it becomes a problem to negotiate. Also the barricade keeps falling.

Does the MCC always need reminders from the public to do its job is the question that the taxpaying citizens of the Heritage City ask.

Snail’s pace of work

The manhole repair work on the busy Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road near Lido Theatre is going on at a snail’s pace. All the buses going to the Suburban Bus Stand pass through this road.

It is more than 15 days since the manhole sunk. But nothing has been done so far. Even though the MCC did start the work the very next day after a news about this was published recently, the pace of the work is very slow. Authorities concerned, in the interest of the public should be completed at the earliest.