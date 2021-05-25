Police begin stricter enforcement of lockdown guidelines

May 25, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Government asking the Police Department for stricter enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines and public adherence to safety protocols to check the spread of the second wave of the deadly pandemic during the two-week extended lockdown across the State that began yesterday (May 24), the City Police, under instructions from Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, have ramped up checking of vehicles for unnecessary movement on roads at every nook and corner of city.

Police have barricaded prominent Circles and Junctions across the city such as Dasappa Circle, Babu Jagjivan Ram Circle (Railway Station Circle), MUDA Junction, Highway Circle, Ayurveda College Circle, Nehru Circle, Fountain Circle, K.R. Circle, Makkaji Chowk, Sanskrit Pathashala, Shantala Theatre Junction on Chamaraja Double Road, Ramaswamy Circle, N.S. Road-Devaraj Urs Road Junction, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Metropole Circle), Mathrumandali Circle, Paduvarahalli Junction on Hunsur Road, AIISH Junction on Bogadi Road etc.

In a bid to stop unnecessary movement, Police are thoroughly checking vehicular movement on roads and the vehicles are being seized at the spot in case the riders do not show valid documents in support of their movement. Only vehicles meant for essential services, medical purposes and other emergencies are being allowed to travel and that too after a thorough check and scrutiny of documents for their authenticity. The seized vehicles will be taken to jurisdictional Police Stations and will not be released until at least a week.

The Police have also launched a crackdown on maskless people moving on in streets. Apart from penalising them, the Police are issuing them stern warnings on the need to strictly follow COVID appropriate behaviour as it is vital to check the spread of pandemic. The Police are also ensuring that physical distancing is being maintained in public places.

ACPs and Inspectors are going on regular rounds to keep a watch on guidelines enforcement and to ensure that the purpose of the lockdown is realised.