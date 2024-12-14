Police crack bakery owner’s murder case within 24 hours

December 14, 2024

Srirangapatna: The Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Police yesterday arrested four individuals in connection with the murder of Chethan, a bakery owner, reported on Thursday in the taluk of KRS.

The accused — Santosh, Manoj, Yashwanth, and Nagesh — were produced before the jurisdictional Srirangapatna Court.

According to the Police, the murder motive was Chethan’s relationship with Santosh’s girlfriend. Angry over this, Santosh conspired with his girlfriend’s brother and friends, Yashwanth and Nagesh, to carry out the crime.

On Thursday morning, the group gathered and partied until evening before barging into the bakery and attacking Chethan, leading to his death. The accused then fled the scene on a scooter.

Following a complaint from Kavitha, Chethan’s wife, the KRS Police registered the case and arrested the accused.

The investigation was guided by Mandya SP Mallikarjun Baladandi, Additional SP Thimmaiah, and Dy.SP Murali. KRS Circle Inspector Puneeth led the investigation, assisted by PSI Ramesh Karkikatte, ASIs Devaraju and Nataraju, and constables Satish, Sridhar, Yaduraj, Raveesh, Prabhuswamy, and Anil.

Hotel Assn. flays killing

The Mysuru Hotel Owners Association has condemned the murder of bakery owner Chethan. In a press release, Association President C. Narayanagowda stated that the incident is a clear indication of a deteriorating law and order situation.

Pointing out the presence of Police at parties hosted by anti-social elements, as seen on social media, Narayanagowda claimed that rowdies now feel emboldened without fear of the Police, leading to such crimes.

Alleging inadequate security for tourists in Brindavan Gardens, Narayanagowda noted that many tourists, who had been harassed, returned without filing complaints out of fear for their safety.

Blaming the Police for its inefficiency and holding them responsible for the incident, the Association has demanded strict action against the Police officers and staff members.

It has also urged the intervention of the Chief Minister and Home Minister to ensure justice for the grieving family. Otherwise, Narayanagowda has warned of launching an indefinite protest.