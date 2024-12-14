COVID-19 funds misappropriation: Action recommended against ex-Tahsildar of Nagamangala
December 14, 2024

Mandya: Even as the State Government has ordered a probe into the alleged COVID-19 scam during the previous BJP regime, Mandya Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara has submitted a report to the Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department recommending disciplinary action against the then Nagamangala Tahsildar Kunhi Ahmed and three others for misappropriating Rs. 3 crore in funds at the Nagamangala Taluk Office during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Details

Mandya-based RTI activist K.R. Ravindra complained with the Lokayukta alleging misappropriation of more than Rs. 3 crore in Nagamangala taluk during the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disaster.

Following the complaint, Mandya DC, acting on directions from the Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department, formed a four-member investigation team.

The investigation revealed significant irregularities including vehicle payments and payments to private individuals.

Out of 242 COVID vaccine vehicles hired, 202 lacked records or bills for payments totalling Rs.5,08,200. The hired agent, D. Devaraju, was found to be a resident of Periyapatna and not Badrikoppalu in Nagamangala Taluk, as stated in the hire agreement. Additionally, there was no proof that Devaraju owned the vehicles.

Rs.5.40 lakh was paid to six private individuals — Poornima, Shashikiran, H.M. Keerthi, Sabina, Vijaykumar and Kavitha — who were paid Rs.90,000 each, despite lacking records such as intent letters, correspondence and authorisation.

Other irregularities include N.P. Mahesh was paid Rs. 3,16,800 without supporting documents. Additionally, six individuals were paid Rs. 30,000 each for hiring COVID vaccination vehicles, without proper documentation.

The probe also revealed significant lapses in maintaining proper records, including work orders, receipts, vouchers and other supporting documents, concerning COVID-19 and natural disaster funds.

The investigation found rampant misappropriation of COVID-19 and natural disaster relief funds, with the then Nagamangala Tahsildar Kunhi Ahmed and other concerned officers failing to ensure proper accountability.

Despite being relieved of duty on Mar. 7, 2022, Kunhi Ahmed continued to sign payment cheques, according to the investigation findings.

In light of these findings, Mandya DC has recommended disciplinary action against Kunhi Ahmed, along with the then Nagamangala Shirastedars Prakash and Harsha and Second Division Assistant Uma.

