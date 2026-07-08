Police crack woman’s charred body case

July 8, 2026

Murder suspect dies by suicide with his mother as Mandya Police close in

Dead body of woman, a beauty parlour employee in Bengaluru, set ablaze

Mandya: The Belakavadi Police in Mandya have solved the murder of a woman whose charred body was found near Javanahalli Gudda in Malavalli taluk last month.

The deceased is Nalini, an employee of a beauty parlour in Bengaluru. According to the Police, she was allegedly murdered and her body set on fire by her lover, Rajashekar, a native of Upparahalli in Tamil Nadu.

Police said, the accused later died by suicide by jumping into a lake, along with his mother, after realising that investigators were closing in on him.

Addressing reporters, Mandya Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr. V.J. Shobha Rani said that Nalini’s charred body was found on June 24 near Javanahalli Gudda. Residents alerted the Belakavadi Police, following which a special investigation team, led by Circle Inspector Sridhar, was constituted under the supervision of the SP and Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) Yashwanth Kumar.

Finger rings, watch recovered

During the spot inspection, investigators recovered two finger rings, a key, a wristwatch and a hair clip. The articles were later identified as belonging to Nalini, helping the Police establish her identity.

As part of the investigation, the team examined CCTV footage from the Belakavadi toll plaza. Police became suspicious of a particular car after the footage showed a woman in a sleeping position in the front passenger seat.

Misleading attempt

Using the vehicle’s registration number, investigators traced the car to Rajashekar. When Police contacted him for questioning, he claimed that he had already sold the vehicle, which investigators believe was an attempt to mislead the probe.

Police also learnt that, on June 22, Nalini had informed her friend Shreya over the phone that she was leaving with Rajashekar. Investigators subsequently questioned Rajashekar’s associates and gathered evidence about the relationship between the two.

Relationship angle

According to the Police, Nalini was married but was living separately from her husband. She had reportedly met Rajashekar, a bachelor who worked as a car driver, during a visit to a temple. Their acquaintance later developed into a relationship.

The SP said, Nalini had been urging Rajashekar to marry her, leading to frequent quarrels as he was unwilling to do so. Police believe he murdered her during one such confrontation before setting the body on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence.

As the investigation gathered pace, Rajashekar realised that he was likely to be arrested.

On June 28, he is believed to have died by suicide by jumping into a lake along with his mother, the SP said.