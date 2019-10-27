Police don MCC role; clear bus stand footpath

October 27, 2019

Mysuru: There was space for everyone on the footpath near the ever-busy Sub-Urban Bus Stand in city, except pedestrians. Not anymore, as the Police have now cleared the footpath of all encroachments by street vendors and have set an example to the Mysuru City Corporation that was supposed to do this job.

The Police move has earned wide public appreciation.

Street vendors crowded the entire stretch from St. Bartholomew’s Church till the Bus Stand. Thousands of commuters go to and fro the Bus Stand to reach their destinations. Though the footpath is broad enough, a portion of it was occupied by autorickshaws and street vendors selling items including cut fruits, flowers, watches, clothes, footwear, belts, wallets, purses, sun glasses, plastic items, caps, hats and food items.

This stretch is frequented by people to reach Sangam Theatre, Clock Tower, Town Hall, City Bus Stand, Devaraja Market, Ashoka Road, K.T. Street, Gandhi Square, Sayyaji Rao Road and surrounding places. Sadly only three to four feet of the footpath was left free for pedestrians.

Public nuisance

These encroachments were a big nuisance for pedestrians as there was no space for them to walk. Many a time, their life would be at stake as they walked on the busy Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road. Star of Mysore had published a report on Oct. 25, highlighting the mess. Following the report and a series of complaints by the public, the Lashkar Police swung into action last morning and cleared encroachments.

Sending out a stern message, Lashkar Police, led by Inspector N. Muniyappa, asked the vendors to move out to make way for pedestrians.

After clearing the stretch, the Police put up a board warning of action if the footpath is encroached again.

The warning board reads “Instructions have been given not to conduct any business on footpath which is illegal and legal action would be initiated against those people conducting business on footpath illegally.”

MCC’s responsibility

Footpath encroachment clearance is actually the responsibility of the Mysuru City Corporation and the Corporation usually takes the help of Police for that. But so far no elected representative took the initiative to clear the footpath for smooth pedestrian movement.

When Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath’s reaction was sought, she said, “We have discussed this issue in the Council meeting following numerous complaints from the public. We will bring this to the notice of the District Minister and take action.”

Public happy

Meanwhile, public have lauded the Police action. What could not be done by the MCC since years, the Police have done it and solved the problem, people said. “Whenever there is a problem, we are quick to blame the Police. But with the co-operation from public, there is nothing impossible for the Police to implement people-friendly initiatives,” said S.R. Sudarshan, a regular commuter from Mandya.

