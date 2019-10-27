Will the MCC clear other footpath encroachments?

October 27, 2019

Mysuru: With the Sub-Urban Bus Stand footpath encroachments cleared by the Police, the question now is will the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) clear other encroached footpaths in city.

There are many footpaths which have been encroached by vendors which is a serious issue and the MCC authorities have not bothered to clear them. Vendors rule many streets, transforming main thoroughfares into street food hubs and marketing areas, leaving behind mounds of garbage and blocking free movement of pedestrians and traffic.

The ever-busy Raja Marga starting from Mysore Palace, Sayyaji Rao Road, Highway Circle (Elephant Circle or Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Circle) to the LIC Circle, Tipu Circle near Millennium Circle, Bannimantap, St. Philomena’s Church, road in front of Mysore Central Jail, Bake Point Junction to T.K. Layout near Kuduremaala Road or Manasa Road are dotted with footpath vendors.

Charitha, a private company employee told Star of Mysore that most of the footpaths on the main roads are encroached upon by roadside vendors. “We are forced to walk on the road. Two-wheelers who ride in rash and negligent manner often hit us and flee without even stopping to see. Such minor accidents go unreported. We are not sure if we have to blame the bikers or the roadside stalls that have encroached the footpaths or Mysuru City Corporation for not clearing them out,” she said.

