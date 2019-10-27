Deepavali holidays spur tourist flow to Mysuru

October 27, 2019

Mysuru: Weekend, coupled with Deepavali holidays, contributed to heavy rush of tourists to city with most of the popular tourist spots buzzing with crowds.

Zoo: Mysuru Zoo received 4,000 visitors between 8.30 am and 11.30 am today with a gate collection of Rs. 4.12 lakh, according to Zoo Executive Director Ajit M. Kulkarni.

Chamundi Hill: Chamundi Hill Temple too received a lot of devotees. Many of them were disappointed to miss the famous Nandi Statue as the access road to that spot was closed to get the retaining wall back in place which had caved in recently.

Palace: Mysore Palace too saw the rush which is likely to swell in the next two days, said Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya.

Extra buses: To manage the movement of tourists, KSRTC has provided 300 extra trips to Bengaluru from Mysuru in addition to the regular 450 trips. Additional trips are also arranged towards Madikeri, Kushalnagar, Shivamogga, Mangaluru, MM Hills and Nanjangud, according to KSRTC Divisional Controller (Rural) R. Ashok Kumar.

Hotels: Cent percent occupancy was reported today in 8,500 rooms in hotels and 90 percent booked for the next two days. Restaurants too are doing a good business, said Hotel Owners’ Association President C. Narayana Gowda.

