Flower sales up, crackers down

October 27, 2019

Mysuru: With the city witnessing rains almost everyday since the past ten days, Cracker sellers are having a hard time as the sales are not on their expected lines this Deepavali. The declining interest among the people has also contributed to the dip in cracker sales.

This year, crackers are being sold at ten spots spread across the city — Town Hall, JK Grounds, Hebbal Industrial area, near Bandanthamma Kalamma Temple on new Kantharaj Urs Road, Chamundipuram Circle, Valmiki Road in Vontikoppal, Vishwamanava Double Road, Ashoka Circle (Ballal Circle), Kuvempunagar and Ramakrishna Nagar Circle. Some of the shops are offering discounts of 20-25 percent. Gift boxes priced at Rs.300 and Rs.500 each are more in demand than loose and high-decibel crackers. However, cracker sellers are not giving up their hope on doing good business as yet, as they are expecting more customers.

Soundless crackers are the favourite choice of children.

Raghavendra, a cracker-seller at Town Hall, said that despite dampening spirits due to intermittent rains, he expects a good buyer turnout and better sales.

Meanwhile, with the authorities banning the sale of crackers that have over 125 decibel sound level, officials from the enforcing departments — Police, MCC and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) are visiting cracker shops to check for the sale of very high decibel crackers.

KSPCB official B.M. Prakash said that crackers will be tested for the level of noise pollution using an advanced instrument and in case of any violations, the Board will write to the Government seeking to serve notice to the concerned manufacturer.

Pointing out that green crackers are marked with QR Code, he said that the city is estimated to have received 30 percent of green crackers this time and efforts will be made to increase this number next year.

Prices of flowers, fruits, vegetables stable

There is some cheer for the people this Deepavali as the prices of flowers, fruits and vegetables have remained almost stable at all markets. While Chrysanthemum is selling at Rs. 20-30 a metre, Marigold is selling at Rs. 50 a kg, Button Rose at Rs. 200 per kg and Lotus at Rs.10-20 each, depending upon the size. Apple is being sold at Rs.100-150 and Pomegranate at Rs.80-100 a kg depending upon the quality while there is a little fluctuation in the prices of vegetables compared to earlier rates.

However, the sale of earthen lamps seems to be dull with customers showing less interest in buying them.

Chennavva, a lamp seller near Devaraja Market said that on the eve of Deepavali yesterday, she did a business of just over Rs.400 which was short of her expectations. But she expects to do good business from now on and hopes for the stocks to clear.

