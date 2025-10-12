Police intensify area domination exercise

October 12, 2025

405 suspected rowdy elements picked up; over 800 petty cases booked in two days

Mysuru: In the wake of two shocking crimes — the daylight murder of a man and the rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl near the Dasara Exhibition Grounds — the City Police have launched an ‘area domination exercise’ across several parts of the city to restore public confidence and tighten law enforcement.

Police teams have intensified patrolling, vehicle checks and enforcement of traffic rules, while Anti-Rowdy Squads have been reactivated to curb illegal activities. An area domination exercise is a coordinated Police operation in which large numbers of officers patrol sensitive areas to deter criminal activity, reassure the public and maintain control over law and order.

As part of the operation, a heavy Police presence was seen at People’s Park, RTO Circle, Kuvempunagar Complex, Jwalamukhi Parking Lot, Shanthinagar, Rajivnagar and the old RMC Bus Stand.

A rowdy parade was also conducted at Udayagiri Police Station under the supervision of DCP (Law and Order) R.N. Bindu Mani, on the instructions of City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar.

The DCP warned known offenders against engaging in anti-social or illegal activities, posting derogatory reels and photos on social media, or instilling fear among the public. She cautioned that strict legal action would follow any such violations.

To ensure results, police teams have been formed under all ACPs, led by Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors, each assigned to specific zones for intensive monitoring.

Traffic crackdown

On Oct. 10, the Traffic Police registered 87 cases under the Indian Motor Vehicles (IMV) Act — including 54 cases of triple riding, 33 cases for riding without helmets, defective number plates and wheeling — and detained 59 vehicles.

Simultaneously, extensive patrolling was conducted in isolated areas, parks, bars, wine shops, tea stalls, hotels and street food stalls. Operations covered Doddakere Maidan, Dasara Exhibition parking area, Jwalamukhi Parking Lot, Children’s Park and old RMC Bus Stand.

During this exercise, the Police picked up 405 suspected rowdy elements and individuals causing public nuisance, registering petty cases against them. In addition, 204 cases were booked under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) and 487 under the Karnataka Police (KP) Act.

On Oct. 11, another 35 IMV Act cases were booked — including 21 triple riding cases and 14 for helmetless riding, defective number plates, and wheeling — with one vehicle detained.

During the second round of area domination, 207 individuals were picked up and booked under 130 COTPA cases, 234 petty cases under the KP Act and six cases under BNSS Sections 126 and 129.